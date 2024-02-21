Dr. Phil Blasts Medical Associations for Pushing ‘Gender Affirming Care’ on Children (VIDEO)

Dr. Phil appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast this week and slammed medical associations for going along with the trans agenda and for using the Orwellian term ‘gender affirming care.’

He correctly pointed out that the first principle of medicine is to do no harm.

He also noted that many European countries will no longer do this because it causes harm.

From the Daily Caller:

‘It Does Harm’: Dr. Phil Slams Major Medical Associations For ‘Pushing’ Child Transgender Care Former daytime TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw slammed major medical associations on Tuesday by calling out how they have pushed for child “gender-affirming care” without extensive research. Dr. Phil appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to discuss his thoughts regarding the recent push from medical institutions that are continuing to encourage “gender-affirming care,” which entails procedures such as sex reassignment surgery or medication for hormone therapy. Dr. Phil called out the major medical associations who “signed off” on the medical transgender care regardless of the lack of information on “long-term harm.” “It’s interesting they choose words like ‘gender-affirming care.’ You know, that’s interesting that they call it that, but really what they’re talking about is hormonal therapy or sex reassignment surgery on children,” Dr. Phil said. “And, in fairness, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Endocrine Society or whatever the exact name of that is – all of the major medical associations have signed off on this, Joe. They signed off on it.”

Watch the video below:

NEW: Joe Rogan and Dr. Phil discuss the American medical system's endorsement of hormonal therapy and sexual reassignment surgery for children. "I thought the deal was first do no harm." "They choose words like 'gender-affirming care,' but really what they're talking about is… pic.twitter.com/tatUap16WR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 20, 2024

There are probably a lot of lawsuits in America’s future over this issue.