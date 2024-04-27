X SPACE HAPPENING NOW: New York GOP Senate Candidate Taking The Charge To Uniparty This Week In Court – And Needs Your Help!

JOIN CARA CASTRONUOVA’S X SPACE, HOSTED BY FORMER CONGRESSMAN GEORGE SANTOS HERE.

Cara Castronuova, the former kickboxer and investigative journalist, who has waged a campaign for Senate in New York against the Uniparty, will be going to court on Monday again to contest New York’s signature requirement procedures. Castronuova’s case raises serious equal protection and due process issues about the integrity of the electoral process.

In a case that parallels President Trump’s own criminal trial currently underway in lower Manhattan, a political persecution carried out by Alvin Bragg, Letitia James, and Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, Castronuova’s case implicates similar issues and many of the same key players.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” There is nothing the establishment uniparty fears more than candidates they cannot control. Candidates that have their own moral compass. If the party did not nominate & back you, you owe them nothing and they know it.… pic.twitter.com/xXsqcTPhR2 — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) April 26, 2024

Of course, much like with Trump’s case, “Big Tish” James is actively working in the background – aided and abetted by State GOP Chairman, Ed Cox, who serves as controlled opposition for James’ weaponized system of justice scheme. Cox, nor any of his lackeys in the New York State Republican delegation in Congress, have yet rallied in support of President Trump by appearing in person at the courthouse to condemn the injustices committed there at the behest of the State Uniparty.

Castronuova, by sharp contrast, showed her face and helped rally Trump supporters on the ground last week at the commencement of the trial right outside the courthouse. She has unabashedly stood in the 45th President’s corner since day one and continues to do so – putting virtually everything on the line, including her livelihood and reputation, to stand on principle.

Her support for President Trump and the political persecution being waged against him is emboldened by her own court proceedings and lawsuits against the State Uniparty, which are as hostile if not even more so, against her for shining a light on their corruption – and taking their archaic ways to task.

In New York, the Party controls the entire candidate selection process. They handpick a Uniparty shill, like Mike Sapraicone, who does not have to waste time, energy, or money to collect signatures himself. They bully county party chairs to get everyone in line with the party agenda at a closed-door convention. What happens at the party convention is not made public.

They do everything behind the scenes, stealthily operating like the corrupt party bosses at the height of the Tammany Hall days of yore, making deals in proverbial “smoke filled rooms.” They actively select against candidates, like Cara, who are America First in disposition, and unwaveringly loyal to President Trump – and unafraid to advocate for the hot-button issues, like election integrity and the weaponized system of justice, that galvanize his base.

New York State is quickly being driven to hell – by policies endorsed by far-left Democrats in Albany, which drives the party leftward, as Republicans are kowtowed into submission. The State’s only chance of reversing these trends is by electing bold leaders like Castronuova, who follow in President Trump’s footsteps by not just pledging to drain the swamp on the campaign trail but putting real skin in the game to prove their bona-fides.

A natural born fighter who has overcome great challenges in life – she lost both her parents at a very young age – Castronuova is no stranger to adversity. She understands what it takes to go against the tide and take on trenchant power structures directly.

While she faces a mountain of opposition, she has also galvanized the MAGA grassroots across the State – a noble message that has resonated with Republican leaders in Albany. She has received the support from Mayor Giuliani and former Congressman Santos, who both have in their own ways butted heads with the Uniparty and faced very real personal and financial costs for doing so.

She has also electrified hundreds of thousands of disenchanted New Yorkers, of all ideological and partisan affiliations – belonging to every demographic, across all regions of the State.

In her cause they see their own plight and disenfranchisement – and her campaign, above anyone else’s in recent decades, has rekindled some hope for turning New York State around.

President Trump believes New York can be in play this November, a bold prediction that has been roused by his court appearances and recent public events across the city in recent weeks.

His pathway to victory would be made much easier, however, if he were supported on the ballot by true America First candidates like Cara Castronuova, who have been unreservedly loyal to President Trump since the moment he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015.

Only those with real skin in the game can best take on the Uniparty – Albany is as corrupt as Washington, and its swamp needs to be drained just as badly.

That is why Castronuova’s lawsuit is so important – it is a cause that is much bigger than her own bid for the Senate. It represents perhaps the last chance of reversing the fortune of New York, once the greatest state in the union, which in recent years has been under siege by subversive, radical left wing forces – and a weak Republican opposition party, that has enabled those radical policies to take place.

It is time for a revival, and that is why it is imperative that Castronuova gets placed on the ballot. She is the only one who can expose the Uniparty, take down their hand-selected puppet candidate in Mike Sapraicone, and have a chance of sending a Republican to the Senate for the first time in decades this November – when she goes against Kirsten Gillibrand.