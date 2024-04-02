WWIII Watch: Iran Vows Revenge After Israel Kills Top General

*World War 3 Watch*

An Israeli airstrike reportedly killed Iran’s senior commander in Damascus, Syria.

Mohammed Reza Zahedi, Iran’s top general in the Quds Force of the IRGC, was killed along with his lieutenant and several other high-ranking officers, according to Reuters.

The Iranian consulate was reportedly flattened in the airstrike.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese terrorist group that acts as Iran’s proxy in Syria and the surrounding region, vowed revenge.

“This crime will not pass without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge,” Hezbollah said.

Reuters reported:

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Syria on Monday in a strike that Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders, and that marked a major escalation in Israel’s war with its regional adversaries. Reuters reporters at the site in the Mezzeh district of Damascus saw emergency workers clambering atop rubble of a destroyed building inside the diplomatic compound, adjacent to the main Iranian embassy building. Emergency vehicles were parked outside. An Iranian flag hung from a pole by the debris. “We strongly condemn this atrocious terrorist attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed a number of innocents,” said Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad who was seen at the site along with Syria’s interior minister.

