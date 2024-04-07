Women Gather in Scotland to ‘Test’ New Fascist ‘Hate Crime’ Law Surrounded By Screaming, Hostile Trans Activists

On Saturday, Let Women Speak (LWS), an organization defending biological women from the radical trans agenda, held a rally in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The rally was led by LWS founder Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who said her purpose was to “test the law” to see how the police would handle gender-critical chants in light of Scotland’s new hate crime legislation.

Speaking to the crowd, Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as “profound abuse” and called Scotland’s hate crime laws “preposterous.”

The fascist “hate crime” law went into effect on April 1.

Sky News reports:

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force on Monday 1 April and aims to provide greater protection for victims and communities. It consolidates existing legislation and introduces new offences for threatening or abusive behaviour which is intended to stir up hatred based on prejudice towards characteristics such as age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. The new provisions add to the laws on the statute book for race, which have been in place UK-wide since 1986. Sex has been omitted from the act as a standalone bill designed to tackle misogyny is expected to be laid before the Scottish parliament at a later date.

During the rally, LWS faced vocal opposition from various pro-transgender groups.

Edinburgh News:

While Ms Keen publicly thanked Police Scotland “for keeping women safe at the event”, many among her supporters were left angry and frustrated. Several complained about being “corralled” into too small a space while being surrounded on three sides by trans activists hurling abuse at them throughout the two-hour event. They were labelled “Nazis” by mega-phone wielding trans activists close to where the women were gathered and at one point officers “contained” the section of trans activists as they shouted and chanted insults at the women. Many women told of their anger and anxiety at being “kettled” and encircled by a hostile crowd with whistles, sirens, mega phones and horns in a bid to drown out the women’s event.

While angry, masked men with loudspeakers, sirens, & abusive signs hung over the barriers to intimidate, antagonise and silence women, @policescotland put hands on women to physically move them at the demand of trans activists.

#LetWomenSpeakEdinburgh#LetWomenSpeak pic.twitter.com/6IC4neZpaN — Emily Wilding Davison (@Wommando) April 7, 2024

Women have a right to gather peacefully in a public place to talk to each other about the challenges they face. They should not have to do so

Women have a right to gather peacefully in a public place to talk to each other about the challenges they face. They should not have to do so surrounded by a hostile mob of men facilitated by Police Scotland. No other situation would be policed this way.

And why did Police Scotland allow TRAs to surround the women's rally on all sides so women are effectively kettled.

