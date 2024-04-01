Scotland Imposes Fascist ‘Hate Crime’ Law, Those Found Guilty Face Seven Years in Prison

Scotland’s fascist “hate crime” law has gone into effect today, meaning the government will be able to freely prosecute individuals they deem to be running afoul of the rules.

The bill, approved by the country’s Muslim and openly anti-white First Minister Humza Yousef, represents one of the broadest and most shameless crackdowns on free speech in the Western world:

Sky News reports:

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force on Monday 1 April and aims to provide greater protection for victims and communities. It consolidates existing legislation and introduces new offences for threatening or abusive behaviour which is intended to stir up hatred based on prejudice towards characteristics such as age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. The new provisions add to the laws on the statute book for race, which have been in place UK-wide since 1986. Sex has been omitted from the act as a standalone bill designed to tackle misogyny is expected to be laid before the Scottish parliament at a later date.

Among those criticizing the law is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who argued that it would be used to protect trans activists from criticism.

“Scotland’s Hate Crime Act comes into effect today,” she wrote. “Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist Beth Douglas, darling of prominent Scottish politicians, falls within a protected category. Phew!”

Scotland's Hate Crime Act comes into effect today. Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist Beth Douglas, darling of prominent Scottish politicians, falls within a protected category. Phew!

Elon Musk has also weighed in on the issue, describing it as an “example of why it is so important to preserve freedom of speech.”

An example of why it is so important to preserve freedom of speech

The legislation was proposed and supported by the Scottish National Party (SNP), a far-left outfit that supports independence from the United Kingdom. Those found guilty of violating the laws face a maximum penalty of seven years behind bars.

Speaking to Sky News, First Minister Yousef said that “strong action” was required to crack down on “acts of hatred.”

“In terms of acts of hatred, I think anybody would recognize in the last few years… hatred has been far too pervasive in our society,” he said. “We have to take strong action against it. We have to have a zero-tolerance approach to it.