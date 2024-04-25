‘Where They Both Die’: Nasty Chris Christie Wishes Death on Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has appeared to wish death on Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The failed presidential candidate spoke at an event on Tuesday at the University of Chicago titled ‘Does the Truth Still Matter? In Conversation With Chris Christie.’

“I would have preferred any of those people over Trump,” Christie said when asked about other Republican candidates. “Ramaswamy and Trump, I would have hoped for a death match where they both die.”

The comments led to awkward laughs from the audience, while the moderator asked him whether he meant “a literal death match.”

“Yes,” Christie responded, “Where they both die.”

Watch the exchange below:

Having been a vocal supporter of Trump in 2016 and interviewing for a position as his chief of staff, Christie has viciously turned his back on both the former president and the MAGA movement.

He recently flirted with the prospect of running as an independent but has since closed the door on the idea on the grounds that there is no chance he could win.

“I appreciate the encouragement I’ve gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy,” Christie said last month. “While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward.”