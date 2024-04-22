WHAT A SNAKE: Mike Johnson Will Fundraise for Horrible RINO Tony Gonzales Two Days After He Accused Top Trump Supporters of Being KKK, Molesters and Neo-Nazis on CNN

by

Following the vote on Saturday to fund the Ukraine War with $60 billion of borrowed money – Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) went on CNN and did not hold back when attacking several of his Republican colleagues in Congress.

Appearing on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ with host Dana Bash, Gonzales discussed the recent passage of the multi-billion foreign aid package and the possibility that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson may be removed from office.

Rather than taking a diplomatic tone in favor of party unity, the Texas Congressman unloaded on Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Bob Good (R-VI), making various spurious allegations about their political and private lives.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

BASH: So, you voted yes on the foreign aid package. Do you have confidence that at this point, given that it is still possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene will push to vacate, to kick out of the Speaker’s chair, that he can survive?

GONZALES: He will survive. Look, the House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is gonna be just fine. I served 20 years in the military. It’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties. Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-Nazi.

These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they’re walking around with white hoods in the daytime. Look, it didn’t surprise me that some of these folks voted against aid to Israel, but I was encouraged to see by a nearly 10-to-1 mark that Republicans supported our allies on the battlefield.

BASH: Wow, ok, I should say that the federal government did look into Matt Gaetz and those allegations and they decided not to prosecute.

As you can see from the final exchange, even Bash was shocked by Gonzales’s remarks.

Following the reprehensible comments by Rep Gonzales his primary opponent conservative Brandon Herrera responded to his vile attacks on Twitter.

Brandon Herrera: My failure of a Congressman Tony Gonzales went on CNN this morning calling matt gaetz and Rep Bob Good Klansmen, and me a “known neo-Nazi.” This is the death spiral ladies and gentlemen. He has to cry to his liberal friends about me, because Republicans won’t listen anymore.

** You can support Brandon Herrera for Congress here.

On Monday, news broke that Speaker Mike Johnson will head to San Antonio on Tuesday to fundraise for Tony Gonzales after his disgusting rant on CNN.

Catturd2 nails it.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

