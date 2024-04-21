RINO Rep. Tony Gonzales Calls His Republican Colleagues ‘Real Scumbags’ on CNN – Compares Them to The KKK for Not Funding Ukraine

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) did not hold back when describing some of his Republican colleagues in Congress.

Appearing on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ with host Dana Bash, Gonzales was asked about the passing of the recent multi-billion foreign aid package and the possibility that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson may be removed from office.

Rather than taking a diplomatic tone in favour of party unity, the Texas Congressman unloaded on Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Bob Good (R-VI), making various spurious allegations about their political and private lives.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

BASH: So, you voted yes on the foreign aid package. Do you have confidence that at this point, given that it is still possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene will push to vacate, to kick out of the Speaker’s chair, that he can survive? GONZALES: He will survive. Look, the House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is gonna be just fine. I served 20 years in the military. It’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties. Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-Nazi. These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they’re walking around with white hoods in the daytime. Look, it didn’t surprise me that some of these folks voted against aid to Israel, but I was encouraged to see by a nearly 10-to-1 mark that Republicans supported our allies on the battlefield. BASH: Wow, ok, I should say that the federal government did look into Matt Gaetz and those allegations and they decided not to prosecute.

As you can see from the final exchange, even Bash was shocked by Gonzales’s remarks.

GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales: “I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties.”

pic.twitter.com/Z50B6lfgKs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 21, 2024

Despite his moderately conservative voting record Gonzales is known to view many of his colleagues with disdain. Last November, he was one of 25 Republicans to vote against the Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for the House speakership.