Corrupt Lying Adam Schiff, one of the most dishonest politicians in US history, is in the race for Senate in California that has yet to be finalized.

Rep. Schiff is so terribly dishonest making him the best pic for the Democrat Party in the US Senate race in California. As of this morning, the race is still being counted.

UPDATE: It’s Day 10, and California is STILL Counting Ballots

Today, with 92% votes in, the numbers grow even more mathematically impossible.

Garvey and Schiff are now .21 percent of each other (.33 yesterday), despite the notion that several million people voted.

The top two candidates go to the general election, so why rig it this big?

There are TWO Reasons in my Opinion this is happening…

1. Adam Schiff was losing badly to the other democrat candidate Katie Porter in order to get the nomination in the first place. She has over 1 million votes.

2. Also, If it’s not close or if Adam Schiff loses in a landslide to Garvey in the primary, how in the world can they justify his “win” in the general election? They have to do this because they plan to do it in the General.

It’s day 10 of counting ballots and 92% of the vote is counted. Yesterday it was 90%. At this rate, the count looks to go on for another 2-3 days.

California, you need to make some noise…

If it takes 13 days to count the a senator primary race, how long do you think they’ll count the Presidential race in 2024?

Algorithms are at play here.