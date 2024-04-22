Weak, Compromised or Paid Off? Republicans Aid Democrats in the Destruction of America (VIDEO)

by

The massive foreign aid package passed by Democrats, with the help of 101 Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson, puts us further down the road of financial destruction. Making matters worse, border security here in the United States goes virtually unaddressed.

Conservatives have good reason to be angry. Speaker Johnson broke the “Hastert Rule,” the policy that no Speaker will bring legislation to a vote unless the majority of the conference supports it. Sadly, 101 Republicans joined with Democrats, while 112 Republicans voted against the aid package.

Are these Republicans bought off by special interests? Are they compromised in some way? Maybe they are just weak.

We will dive into all of those possibilities.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.