Weak, Compromised or Paid Off? Republicans Aid Democrats in the Destruction of America (VIDEO)

The massive foreign aid package passed by Democrats, with the help of 101 Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson, puts us further down the road of financial destruction. Making matters worse, border security here in the United States goes virtually unaddressed.

Conservatives have good reason to be angry. Speaker Johnson broke the “Hastert Rule,” the policy that no Speaker will bring legislation to a vote unless the majority of the conference supports it. Sadly, 101 Republicans joined with Democrats, while 112 Republicans voted against the aid package.

Are these Republicans bought off by special interests? Are they compromised in some way? Maybe they are just weak.

We will dive into all of those possibilities.