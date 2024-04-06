‘We Never Get Earthquakes’: Unaware of Fault Lines, New Jersey Senate Candidate Blames Tremor on Climate Hoax

A New Jersey Senatorial candidate blamed yesterday’s earthquakes in New York and New Jersey on so-called climate change.

Christina Amira Khalil, who is running as a Green Party candidate, gave her account of the 4.8 magnitude earthquake on the X platform.

“I experienced my first earthquake in NJ. We never get earthquakes,” she wrote. “The climate crisis is real. The weirdest experience ever.”

Khalil’s post was swiftly handed a Community Note, which explained that New Jersey sits on a fault line and “has nothing to do with climate change.”

The note also references an article by New Jersey Monthly published back in 2010, which explains how the state is on a fault line dating back 200 million years:

Northern New Jersey straddles the Ramapo Fault, a significant ancient crack in the earth’s crust. The longest fault in the Northeast, it begins in Pennsylvania and moves into New Jersey, trending northeast through Hunterdon, Somerset, Morris, Passaic, and Bergen counties before terminating in New York’s Westchester County, not far from the Indian Point Energy Center, a nuclear power plant. And though scientists dispute how active this roughly 200 million-year-old fault really is, many earthquakes in the state’s surprisingly varied seismic history are believed to have occurred on or near it. The fault line is visible at ground level and likely extends as deep as nine miles below the surface. During the past 230 years or so, New Jersey has been at the epicenter of nearly 170 earthquakes, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Geological Survey, part of the United States Department of Environmental Protection.

Such displays of ignorance are typical of those pushing the climate hoax, many of whom are unaware of even the most basic scientific realities.

Just this week, Reuters news agency blamed climate change for the plight of transgender sex workers in Indonesia, many of whom are complaining that the country’s lengthy monsoon season is affecting their ability to attract clients.

“No one is coming out during the longer rainy season,” one of the prostitutes was quoted as saying. “It is very hard to make money during that unpredictable weather.”