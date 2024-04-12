“We Are Fed Up!” – Corrupt Democrat Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard Plays Race Card as Angry Residents Demand Answers at Community Meeting (VIDEO)

Corrupt Democrat Mayor Tiffany Henyard played the race card on Wednesday as angry residents shouted at her during a community meeting.

Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard is under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

Tiffany Henyard, who unsuccessfully ran a hamburger joint before becoming a mayor, attends meetings dressed like a movie gangster.

According to Dolton citizens, Henyard uses local police to target businesses that don’t contribute to her.

One business owner told The New York Post that he made one contribution to Henyard and her minions kept coming after him demanding more money. Whe he didn’t comply, Henyard shut down his trucking business.

Tiffany Henyard reportedly used the police as her personal Gestapo to shut down more than a dozen businesses after they refused to give her money.

Henyard was also accused of spending all of Dolton’s money for personal expenses so she could live a lavish lifestyle with a massive security detail and entourage.

Clutching a gold microphone that matched her gold nails, Tiffany Henyard refused to answer questions from angry residents.

Residents demanded answers on the latest sexual assault and cover-up scandal which involved Henyard.

“We are not brainwashed! We are fed up!” One resident shouted at Tiffany Henyard.

Henyard played the race card and blamed the black residents for her corruption.

“We are here to help each other, not hurt each other and it’s a shame that us – us – I’m talking about black and brown communities would sit here and fight..It’s a shame..” Tiffany Henyard said.

WATCH: