WATCH: Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at MSNBC’s Katy Tur After Being Fact-Checked in Real Time About Trump’s Jobs Numbers (VIDEO)

by

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at MSNBC’s Katy Tur after she was fact-checked in real time about Trump’s jobs numbers.

Pelosi falsely claimed Joe Biden created 9 million jobs. This is a bold lie.

“Joe Biden created 9 million jobs in his term in office,” Pelosi said wagging her finger. “Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president. So we just have to make sure people know!”

“That was a global pandemic,” Katy Tur said.

Pelosi flipped out.

“He had the worst record of any president! We’ve had other concerns in our country! If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump that may be your role, but it ain’t mine!”

Katy Tur interrupted: “I don’t think that anyone can accuse me of that!”

WATCH:

Democrat officials forced businesses to close down during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Millions of people going back to work after the pandemic ended is not job creation.

Joe Biden hasn’t created any jobs for American citizens. All jobs recovered post-Covid under Joe Biden went to foreign-born workers – including illegal aliens!.

Per the Center for Immigration Studies: All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019.

Last year it was reported month after month that foreign-born workers were taking all the jobs while native born-Americans lost their jobs.

1.2 million native-born Americans lost their jobs in August.

771,000 foreign-born workers replaced them.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.