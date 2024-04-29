WATCH: Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at MSNBC’s Katy Tur After Being Fact-Checked in Real Time About Trump’s Jobs Numbers (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at MSNBC’s Katy Tur after she was fact-checked in real time about Trump’s jobs numbers.

Pelosi falsely claimed Joe Biden created 9 million jobs. This is a bold lie.

“Joe Biden created 9 million jobs in his term in office,” Pelosi said wagging her finger. “Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president. So we just have to make sure people know!”

“That was a global pandemic,” Katy Tur said.

Pelosi flipped out.

“He had the worst record of any president! We’ve had other concerns in our country! If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump that may be your role, but it ain’t mine!”

Katy Tur interrupted: “I don’t think that anyone can accuse me of that!”

YIKES: Crazy Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at Katy Tur for reminding her that Biden’s job “gains” are really jobs recovered from the pandemic pic.twitter.com/MCUBaOTCap — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2024

Democrat officials forced businesses to close down during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Millions of people going back to work after the pandemic ended is not job creation.

Joe Biden hasn’t created any jobs for American citizens. All jobs recovered post-Covid under Joe Biden went to foreign-born workers – including illegal aliens!.

Per the Center for Immigration Studies: All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019.

All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019. pic.twitter.com/qVTbLptXw6 — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) February 13, 2024

Last year it was reported month after month that foreign-born workers were taking all the jobs while native born-Americans lost their jobs.

1.2 million native-born Americans lost their jobs in August.

771,000 foreign-born workers replaced them.