WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Crowd of Trump supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin – via @Brick_Suit on X

President Trump is expected to speak at 5 pm CT this evening during another rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This is Trump’s second rally of the day in the Midwest.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Trump delivered remarks at the Grand Rapids Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, earlier this afternoon. Trump addressed “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” days after an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.

Watch a replay of his earlier speech here:

Meanwhile, old Joe Biden, the so-called President of the United States, did nothing.

According to Brick Suit, the line in Green Bay began forming at 5 am CT, twelve hours before Trump is scheduled to speak. This is despite chilly weather and a winter storm warning for 1 pm.

The massive crowd was let in early, starting at approximately 1 pm, before the doors officially opened at 2 pm:

Watch live coverage of the rally below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

RSBN will be LIVE with all-day coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET.

