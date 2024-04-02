WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Green Bay, Wisconsin

President Trump is expected to speak at 5 pm CT this evening during another rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This is Trump’s second rally of the day in the Midwest.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Trump delivered remarks at the Grand Rapids Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, earlier this afternoon. Trump addressed “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” days after an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.

Watch a replay of his earlier speech here:

Meanwhile, old Joe Biden, the so-called President of the United States, did nothing.

President Trump will be in Wisconsin and Michigan today. Biden — all tuckered out from the Easter Egg Roll — will be doing nothing. https://t.co/o3nDHT8oeo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2024

According to Brick Suit, the line in Green Bay began forming at 5 am CT, twelve hours before Trump is scheduled to speak. This is despite chilly weather and a winter storm warning for 1 pm.

Green Bay Wisconsin – Just after 5am and the line is forming for President Trump’s rally 12 hours from now.

Mild weather at this hour (°37) but a winter storm warning has been issued starting at 1pm.#TrumpRallyGreenBay pic.twitter.com/HuNygreTON — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 2, 2024

The massive crowd was let in early, starting at approximately 1 pm, before the doors officially opened at 2 pm:

We’re within an hour of being let in. It’s starting to snow just now, but they let the start of the line in early. Can’t get outside to see the rest of the line, but I’ve been seeing g a constant stream of people arrive. Now it’s up to weather. pic.twitter.com/JSB218RzXa — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 2, 2024

