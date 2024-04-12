WATCH: Biden’s Handlers Forcibly Remove Press From Trilateral Meeting with Japanese PM and Philippine President; Reporters Left in Hallway

The press was once again blocked from attending one of Biden’s meetings with foreign heads of state.

Joe Biden on Thursday held a trilateral meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Republic of the Philippines and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

Of course, the press wasn’t allowed to attend the meeting.

Biden smirked as his handlers forcibly removed the press from the trilateral meeting.

WATCH:

Biden sits and stares — dazed and confused, as always — as his handlers forcibly remove the press from his meeting with the Japanese prime minister and the Philippine president. pic.twitter.com/06mNpPrNot — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 11, 2024

According to a pool report, reporters were left in the hallway as Biden met with Kishida Fumio and Ferdinand Marcos.

DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS: Biden’s handlers didn’t let the press into his trilateral meeting “until AFTER” Biden was already done speaking. pic.twitter.com/uMejhUIcG8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 11, 2024

The New York Post reported: