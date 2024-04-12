WATCH: Biden’s Handlers Forcibly Remove Press From Trilateral Meeting with Japanese PM and Philippine President; Reporters Left in Hallway

The press was once again blocked from attending one of Biden’s meetings with foreign heads of state.
Joe Biden on Thursday held a trilateral meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Republic of the Philippines and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
Of course, the press wasn’t allowed to attend the meeting.
Biden smirked as his handlers forcibly removed the press from the trilateral meeting.
According to a pool report, reporters were left in the hallway as Biden met with Kishida Fumio and Ferdinand Marcos.
The New York Post reported:
Reporters who were supposed to observe President Biden’s heavily promoted trilateral meeting with the leaders of Japan and the Philippines missed his remarks Thursday when press handlers left them standing downstairs in a hallway as the commander-in-chief spoke.
The rare logistical snafu prevented journalists from witnessing the 81-year-old president’s opening remarks to Philippine President Bongbong Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the White House East Room.
The day’s print pool reporter, Michael Shear of the New York Times, relayed the unexpected dilemma in an emailed update to colleagues who were anticipating quotes from the summit of major US allies.
In an alert titled “Pool missed the pool spray,” Shear relayed the “bad news: The White House held most of the press in the lower hallway in the East Wing even as the pool spray at the Trilateral meeting got under way.”