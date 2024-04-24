Virginia County Repeatedly Released Illegal Alien Charged with Sex Crimes Against a Child, Ignoring ICE Detainer Requests

Fairfax County, Virginia, repeatedly released an illegal alien who has been charged with sex crimes against a child, completely ignoring detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The unnamed 30-year-old Honduran national was arrested in Bladensburg, Maryland, on April 15 — after being released by Fairfax County twice.

“This Honduran noncitizen stands accused of some very serious crimes and represented a threat to the children of the Washington, D.C. area,” ICE said in a press release.

“When local jurisdictions have policies in place which prohibit them from cooperating with ICE ERO and from honoring our lawfully issued detainers and administrative warrants, they put the suspects, law enforcement officers, and most importantly, the members of our local communities at risk.”

It is unknown when the man first came to the United States, but he was arrested for the first time on July 5, 2023. He was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 14 years of age, without force.

ICE placed an immigration detainer on him, but the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center “did not honor” the request. He was released from custody on a $10,000 bond on July 10, 2023.

Fox News reports, “Fairfax County police arrested the man again in February and charged him with two additional counts of felony carnal knowledge of a child 13 to14 years of age without force, and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age.”

“The jail then released the man from custody later that same day before ERO could file an immigration detainer.”

The predator will now remain in ICE custody during the removal proceedings.