VIDEO: Police Absolutely Obliterate Anti-Israel Protesters at Wash U in St. Louis – Drag Them Away by Their Feet – Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Arrested

by

St. Louis Police wasted no time on Saturday night in quashing an anti-Israel, Pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University in St. Louis.

The Jew-hating Marxists formed a line on campus and locked arms as the police approached them to break up their encampment.

As the young Jew-hating leftists were chanting, “Hold the line!” Police moved in and dragged them away by their feet.

Here is your feel-good video of the day.

Via Catturd2

Green Party candidate for president Jill Stein was arrested at the anti-Israel protest.


What does Gaza have to do with the green agenda?

This was crazy. Police confronted Stein with a bicycle.

Of course, a far-left, Jew-hating professer was there to support the young Marxists. Dr. Megan Ellyia was offering support for the Wash U protesters.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.