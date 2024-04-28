VIDEO: Police Absolutely Obliterate Anti-Israel Protesters at Wash U in St. Louis – Drag Them Away by Their Feet – Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Arrested

St. Louis Police wasted no time on Saturday night in quashing an anti-Israel, Pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University in St. Louis.

The Jew-hating Marxists formed a line on campus and locked arms as the police approached them to break up their encampment.

As the young Jew-hating leftists were chanting, “Hold the line!” Police moved in and dragged them away by their feet.

"Hold the line! Hold the line!" Lasted 5 seconds – lol. https://t.co/jYyxe2Wazd — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 28, 2024

Green Party candidate for president Jill Stein was arrested at the anti-Israel protest.



What does Gaza have to do with the green agenda?

BREAKING: Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza.

Video from @KallieECox pic.twitter.com/rkUYC9b5Qx — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) April 28, 2024

This was crazy. Police confronted Stein with a bicycle.

Our beautiful Dr, Jill Stein @DrJillStein, shoved down by a police bicycle at #WashU protest.@SecBlinken @President Biden, you call this democracy, no respect at all.#ID terrorist organization rules in the US.

Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/9md6bFZs5U — Dyor (@Powerfulmindx) April 28, 2024

Of course, a far-left, Jew-hating professer was there to support the young Marxists. Dr. Megan Ellyia was offering support for the Wash U protesters.