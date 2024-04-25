Victor Reacts: They Aren’t Hiding it Anymore, Biden Wants Mass Amnesty Before Election (VIDEO)

How obvious could they possibly make this? Joe Biden is now considering a mass amnesty strategy for over a million illegal aliens right before the 2024 election.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

Joe Biden is strongly considering granting over one million illegal aliens amnesty by the stroke of a pen just in time for the 2024 Presidential election and amid the worst immigration crisis in American history. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that this executive order would grant legalization to illegals married to U.S. citizens who are barred from receiving green cards. The pro-illegal alien FWD.us notes that 1.1 million illegal aliens are currently married to American citizens. The Daily Mail reports that the primary reasons these illegals were denied citizenship in these cases are because the individual has repeatedly entered the country illegally or forged legal documentation in the past. To get around this “problem,” the Biden regime is looking at a so-called “parole in place” program for spouses of U.S. citizens not initially granted citizenship. This status would ensure illegal aliens could obtain work permits and a path toward U.S. citizenship.

If you can’t win elections, all you have to do is simply import a million or so voters from foreign countries and grant them citizenship. The democrats aren’t even hiding their plans anymore, rather they are rubbing our faces in them and laughing. We are suffering through the worst immigration crisis in our lives as the democrats welcome in the foreign invaders knowing that they are tomorrows democrat voters.