LAWLESS: Joe Biden Mulling Granting Amnesty to Over 1 MILLION Illegal Aliens By Executive Order Ahead of the 2024 Election

Joe Biden is strongly considering granting over one million illegal aliens amnesty by the stroke of a pen just in time for the 2024 Presidential election and amid the worst immigration crisis in American history.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that this executive order would grant legalization to illegals married to U.S. citizens who are barred from receiving green cards.

The pro-illegal alien FWD.us notes that 1.1 million illegal aliens are currently married to American citizens.

The Daily Mail reports that the primary reasons these illegals were denied citizenship in these cases are because the individual has repeatedly entered the country illegally or forged legal documentation in the past.

To get around this “problem,” the Biden regime is looking at a so-called “parole in place” program for spouses of U.S. citizens not initially granted citizenship.

This status would ensure illegal aliens could obtain work permits and a path toward U.S. citizenship.

It would mark yet another cave by Biden to his radical left base on this issue. Reuters notes a group of 86 leftist Democrats sent a letter to Biden and disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last year to urge them to “protect” spouses of U.S. citizens and create a so-called family reunification process for those outside America.

Such a decision by Biden would also negate alleged plans by him to limit asylum claims by invaders, as previously reported by the Gateway Pundit. The actions he has been weighing somewhat resemble what President Trump did to secure the border before Biden dismantled them upon taking office.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the matter but did say they were evaluating all options.

“The administration remains committed to ensuring those who are eligible for relief can receive it quickly and to building an immigration system that is fairer and more humane,” the spokesperson said to the Wall Street Journal.

TGP previously revealed that Biden was considering granting legalization to illegal invaders who had lived in the U.S. for over 10 years or had citizen relatives who would “suffer” if shipped back. It’s not clear if Biden is also still pondering this scheme.

If he is, one can add millions more to the estimated 1.1 million under current consideration, potentially wreaking future havoc on American elections.

We all know how these future citizens will vote as well.