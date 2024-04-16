US Supreme Court Rules Idaho Can Enforce Ban on Sex Changes for Children – Healthcare Professionals Can Face Up to 10 Years in Prison For Mutilating Kids

The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Idaho can enforce its ban on sex changes for children. Healthcare professionals can face up to 10 years in prison for mutilating children or providing puberty blockers to them.

In December Judge Lynn Winmill, a Clinton appointee, ruled that Idaho could not enforce the transgender ban while the lawsuit by two plaintiffs made its way through the courts.

The US Supreme Court 6-3 granted an emergency request filed by Idaho’s Attorney General.

Idaho previously enacted the Vulnerable Child Protection Act which protected children from dangerous puberty blockers and procedures that remove body parts.

Far-left activists sued to stop Idaho from protecting children so Idaho’s Attorney General quickly acted and appealed to the 9th Circuit. After the 9th Circuit denied its request, the Attorney General’s office appealed to the US Supreme Court to allow the law to take effect while the case makes its way through the courts.

Idaho’s Attorney General Raul Labrador celebrated the win.

BREAKING: The US Supreme Court just ruled to allow Idaho to enforce the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, a law that protects children from harmful and experimental drugs and procedure, while the case proceeds at the Ninth Circuit. This is a BIG win to protect vulnerable kids! — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) April 15, 2024

“Our state has a duty to protect and support all children. I’m proud to defend Idaho’s law that ensures children are not subjected to these dangerous drugs and procedures,” Raul Labrador said.

US Supreme Court Allows Idaho to Enforce Law Protecting Vulnerable Children pic.twitter.com/ejhijw4wTS — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) April 15, 2024

CNBC reported: