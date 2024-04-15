UPDATE: Sydney Bishop Stabber Is a Radical Muslim – Angry Christian Crowd Gathers Outside Church – Threatens to Lynch Attacker – Bishop Emanuel’s Wounds Reportedly Non-Life-Threatening (VIDEOS)

A large crowd of angry Christians gathered outside the Assyrian Church in Sydney, Australia, where police are holding the man who stabbed four people during a church service.

People are in a near-riot outside the church, seemingly wanting to lynch the knifeman, who is now in police custody.

Restrained by parishioners, the apparent Islamist terrorist who attacked Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Mar Mari reportedly said in Arabic: ‘if He wasn’t criticizing my Prophet (Muhammad) and my religion (Islam), I wouldn’t have come or attacked’.

Following the attack on Assyrian Bishop H.G Mar Mari Emmanuel in Sydney, a crowd of hundreds of Angry Assyrians gathered at the church demanding that the police hand over the attacker to them.

Sydney Police surrounded the Nestorian Christian temple, fearing that the Assyrians might lynch and kill the Terrorist

Telegraph reported:

“Police said they had arrested the suspect, and neither the priest’s injuries, nor those of three other people who were wounded, are thought to be life-threatening. Following the incident, hundreds of people gathered outside the church in west Sydney with videos on social media showing crowds chanting ‘bring him out’ and ‘an eye for an eye’.

One video appeared to show a ladder being used to shatter a window of the church, while police were allegedly forced to use tear gas to enable officers to get away from the area after a perimeter they had constructed was breached by rioters, reports claimed. New South Wales police urged members of the public to ‘avoid’ the area.”

Chris Minns, the New South Wales premier, has called for “calm” amid “disturbing” scenes in Sydney.

‘Disturbing scenes tonight in Wakeley tonight’, Mr Minns said. ‘My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and first responders who are working to keep us safe’.” Watch: Restrained by parishioners, the Islamist terrorist who attacked Bishop Mar Mari reportedly said in Arabic: “if He wasn’t criticising my Prophet (Muhammad) and my religion (Islam), I wouldn’t have come or attacked”

Restreained by parishioners, the Islamist terrorist who attacked Bishop Mar Mari reportedly said in Arabic: “if He wasn’t criticising my Prophet (Muhammad) and my religion (islam), I wouldn’t have come or attacked” pic.twitter.com/Lo4L7V8Ebh

— Paul Serran (@paul_serran) April 15, 2024

Watch: Christians rising up in Sydney after brutal attack on Orthodox Bishop.

Christians rising up in Sydney after brutal attack on an Orthodox Bishop @Chriscoveries on the ground pic.twitter.com/u0Yw5VFgZm — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2024

Watch: Australian riot police force crowd away from church where Bishop Mar Mari was stabbed.

BREAKING: Australian riot police force crowd away from church where Bishop Mar Mari was stabbed Tell journalist @Chriscoveries he cant stay pic.twitter.com/MVRSNtqbDR — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2024

Read more: