BREAKING: Another Mass Stabbing in Sydney as Attacker Targets Bishop and Multiple Worshippers in Good Shepherd Church (SHOCK VIDEO)

Two days after six people were killed in a Sydney shopping mall by a serial stabber – who ended up shot death by a female police officer – the horror has visited the Australian metropolis yet again.

Bishop Emmanuel became notorious during the ‘pandemic’ when he slammed Sydney’s Covid lockdown as ‘mass slavery’ and claimed vaccines are futile because living ‘normally’ will boost immunity.

Daily Mail reported:

‘A bishop and several worshippers have been attacked in another stabbing rampage to rock Sydney.

Bishop Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney’s west on Monday just after 7 pm when a man dressed in black walked up to the altar and allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

Horrifying footage of the incident, which was being broadcast live on the church’s YouTube page, shows Bishop Emmanuel look up in astonishment as the attacker suddenly rains down blows on his face and head.

Early reports suggest at least two others were also allegedly stabbed in the ensuing tussle.”

Metro reported:

“A prominent Christian leader has been stabbed on a live stream in a church in Wakeley church in Western Sydney.

The bishop was later pictured being taken to an ambulance in a stretcher.

Several worshippers have reportedly also been attacked by the knifeman.”

Mirror reported:

“A bishop and several worshippers have reportedly been attacked in another mass stabbing in Sydney.

Footage shows the moment that Bishop Mari Emmanuel was preaching at The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney’s west on Monday evening when a knifeman walked up to the altar and stabbed him multiple times.

The video was broadcast live on the church’s YouTube page, and it shows the bishop looking up in shock as the man suddenly starts striking him with the knife. He appeared to be stabbed in the face and the head in the horrifying incident.”

Bishop Mari Emmanuel has recently come into the world’s focus because of his words supporting President Donald Trump:

“We cannot let any fools come into the White House anymore’.

“When America goes Christian will be the number one persecuted group by the next superpower that’s China.’

THIS IS A DEVELOPPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR MORE DEVELOPMENTS.