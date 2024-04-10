UPDATE On Shooting In West Philadelphia Near Mosque On Final Day of Muslim Holy Month

Shortly after 2:30 PM ET today, a mass shooting took place on the West side of Philadelphia. The Gateway Pundit reported that the shooting took place at or near Clara Muhammad Square on 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue, near a local Muslim mosque during an Eid al-Fitr event, celebrating the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting celebrated by Muslims around the world.

According to Mike Nik, there is a major police response to the shooting near Clara Muhammad Square, which is near Girard St and 48th St. in Philadelphia.

Major police response near Clara Muhammad Square, which is near Girard/48th. @6abc pic.twitter.com/dTUJneBiIi — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) April 10, 2024

According to Steve Keeley of local Fox 29, Multiple people have been shot, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, and police have made “numerous arrests,” and “At least 4 guns were recovered.”

Keeley tweeted: “Sources tell me at the scene of shooting at 46th & Wyalusing Avenue at a Ramadan event. At least one Philadelphia Police officer also fired a weapon.

There were several reports of multiple injuries, as well as arrests on the scene by Philadelphia Police. Details surrounding the shooting, however, were being kept quiet from the public, leaving many to wonder “why?”

While the story gained national attention because of the proximity of the shooting to a Muslim mosque on the final day of the holy month of Ramadan, it appears that from the latest reporting, it’s just another day of violence in the City of Brotherly Love.

Now, we are learning some of the details behind the shooting, including that a teen was wounded in a shootout with police and is now in custody. It is also being reported that three people were injured, and five people, including the teen, 3 men, and a woman, have all been arrested in connection with the shooting scene.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer– Officers were writing tickets for cars parked at a nearby gas station when they heard about 30 shots being fired, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. The officers observed at least two groups in the area shooting at each other. During the shooting, a police officer approached a 15-year-old boy, according to investigators. That teen fired at the officer who fired back and shot him, according to police. Besides the teen boy, two other people were struck during the shooting, police said.

I visited Philadelphia over the weekend and was stunned by all of the amazing history that our nation’s first capital has to offer. It’s incredibly sad that a city that serves as a remarkable reminder of the bravery, sacrifice, and courage of our Founding Fathers is now thought of by most Americans as just another violent city run by Democrats that’s not worth visiting.

With police recruitment at an all-time low and violence on the rise, there has never been a better time to remove Democrats from office who are anti-law enforcement and easy on criminals and replace them with pro-law-enforcement and pro rule-of-law Republicans.