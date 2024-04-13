UPDATE: 7 Dead in Sydney Mall Mass Stabbing Attack Including Mother of 9-month-old Baby – Policewoman Shoots Him Dead – Authorities Say They Are ‘Unsure of Motive’

A mass stabbing took place on Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

The terrorist murdered seven people, including at least five women and one man, in the deadly attack.

Authorities say they are unsure of the killer’s motive.

The AP reported:

The 40-year-old was stopped in the knifing attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, when a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. “They just said run, run, run — someone’s been stabbed,” one witness told ABC TV in Australia. ”(The attacker) was walking really calmly like he was having an ice cream in a park. And then he went up the escalators … and probably within about a minute we heard three gunshots.”… …police wouldn’t identify the man yet and were still working to determine his motivation.

Kristinn Taylor reported on the attack earlier this morning.

The knifeman was reportedly shot and killed in the mall by a policewoman who quickly responded to reports of the attack.

A screen image from a viral video shows a man holding a large knife on an escalator.

Video of the knifeman stalking shoppers:

At a press briefing Saturday evening local time, police reported that five people were killed and several other wounded were taken to hospital, including a young child. Police said the knifeman is believed to have acted alone, however they said they do not have any information on him as of the briefing, nor do they have evidence of a motive. The policewoman shot the man when he turned and raised his knife at her.

An NSW Ambulance spokesman said eight victims were transported to hospital and six were declared dead at the scene. These numbers could change as more information is developed.



WARNING: Photos and videos from the mall show victims bleeding out. Others show some people defending against the knifeman or running to the danger and the policewoman with the slain attacker.

