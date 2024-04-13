UPDATE: 7 Dead in Sydney Mall Mass Stabbing Attack Including Mother of 9-month-old Baby – Policewoman Shoots Him Dead – Authorities Say They Are ‘Unsure of Motive’

by
A Sydney policewoman kneels over the terrorist who killed five people in a stabbing spree at a Sydney mall.

A mass stabbing took place on Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

The terrorist murdered seven people, including at least five women and one man, in the deadly attack.

Authorities say they are unsure of the killer’s motive.

The AP reported:

The 40-year-old was stopped in the knifing attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, when a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters.

“They just said run, run, run — someone’s been stabbed,” one witness told ABC TV in Australia. ”(The attacker) was walking really calmly like he was having an ice cream in a park. And then he went up the escalators … and probably within about a minute we heard three gunshots.”…

…police wouldn’t identify the man yet and were still working to determine his motivation.

Kristinn Taylor reported on the attack earlier this morning.

A mass stabbing attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Sydney, Australia took place Saturday afternoon local time. Several people, including a baby, were reported wounded in the attacks, with several reported killed.

The knifeman was reportedly shot and killed in the mall by a policewoman who quickly responded to reports of the attack.

A screen image from a viral video shows a man holding a large knife on an escalator.

Video of the knifeman stalking shoppers:

At a press briefing Saturday evening local time, police reported that five people were killed and several other wounded were taken to hospital, including a young child. Police said the knifeman is believed to have acted alone, however they said they do not have any information on him as of the briefing, nor do they have evidence of a motive. The policewoman shot the man when he turned and raised his knife at her.

An NSW Ambulance spokesman said eight victims were transported to hospital and six were declared dead at the scene. These numbers could change as more information is developed.


WARNING: Photos and videos from the mall show victims bleeding out. Others show some people defending against the knifeman or running to the danger and the policewoman with the slain attacker.

https://twitter.com/upuknews1/status/1779045729623040025

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.