Mass Stabbing at Sydney, Australia Mall; Knifeman Shot Dead by Policewoman

A mass stabbing attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Sydney, Australia took place Saturday afternoon local time. Several people, including a baby, were reported wounded in the attacks, with several reported killed. The knifeman was reportedly shot and killed in the mall by a policewoman who quickly responded to reports of the attack.

Screen image from a viral video shows a man holding a large knife on an escalator.

Video of the knifeman stalking shoppers:

At a press briefing Saturday evening local time, police reported that five people were killed and several other wounded were taken to hospital, including a young child. Police said the knifeman is believed to have acted alone, however they said they do not have any information on him as of the briefing, nor do they have evidence of a motive. The policewoman shot the man when he turned and raised his knife at her.

An NSW Ambulance spokesman said eight victims were transported to hospital and six were declared dead at the scene. These numbers could change as more information is developed.



WARNING: Photos and videos from the mall show victims bleeding out. Others show some people defending against the knifeman or running to the danger and the policewoman with the slain attacker.

In this viral video the policewoman can be seen running toward the attacker, accompanied by civilians armed with a plastic chair. (Translation of the comment over the reposted video by journalist Steven Nabil reads, “urgent Armed attack on Westfield Bondi Mall in Sydney, Australia”)

