BREAKING: Undercover Video: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts: We “Can Put Anyone in Jail.. Set Them Up” – FBI “Did What We Wanted” with Alex Jones “Took His Money Away”

Undercover Video: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts: We "Can Put Anyone in Jail.. Set Them Up" – FBI "Did What We Wanted" with Alex Jones "Took His Money Away"

A CIA Officer/former FBI official is on an undercover video boasting about using the might of the federal government to ‘jail anyone’ by ‘setting them up.’

Gavin O’Blennis, a Contracting Officer for the CIA told an undercover journalist with Sound Investigations that the FBI “can put anyone in jail…set ’em up!”

“We call it a nudge,” O’Blennis said, adding the FBI can put “problematic” right-wing journalists like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones in jail.

O’Blennis said of Infowars founder Alex Jones: The FBI “took his money away,” and ‘chopped his legs off.’

Gavin O’Blennis said at least 20 undercover FBI agents were at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“I thought you said that there were FBI agents in the crowd at January 6?” the undercover journalist asked O’Blennis.

He replied, “There are. There always are when there’s a big protest in DC. Just in case it gets out of hand like that…I mean, I’m talking they maybe had 20. You needed 1,000 to get rid of that crowd.”

He also said the FBI uses “embellished” news and “fake social media” to “really get people mad.”

