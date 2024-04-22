Ukraine’s Border is OURS?! Dem Rep Unleashes INSANE Rant on House Floor | Beyond the Headlines

Democrats never cease to amaze with their disdain for our country and the lengths they will go to in betrayal of their constituency. Recently, Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly from Virginia made the absurd claim that Ukraine and America’s border are one and the same. But is that true in ANY meaningful way whatsoever?
Elijah Schaffer goes through all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
