U.S. Government Donates Over 100,000 Anthrax Vaccines to Ghana

The U.S. government has donated 100,000 doses of anthrax vaccines to Ghana’s government in an effort to support the country’s anthrax vaccination program.

The U.S. Government donated the vaccines through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The anthrax vaccines that were donated were not for human usage but rather for livestock that are susceptible to being infected with anthrax.

USAID Ghana Mission Director Kimberly Rosen, in a press release, stated, “Anthrax not only threatens human life. When it destroys livestock, it also threatens economic prosperity and food security.”

Anthrax is caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacterium that can live in the ground for decades.

Natural outbreaks of anthrax among livestock don’t pose a severe risk to humans unless a person has direct contact with affected livestock; the weaponized version of anthrax, however, is highly deadly.

Per U.S. Embassy in Ghana:

The U.S. Government is not just concerned with anthrax infecting livestock in Africa, but the Department of Defense has been stocking up on anthrax vaccines in preparation for a possible anthrax attack.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) signed a massive $235.8 million contract with the Department of Defense in January to supply the U.S. military with its BioThrax anthrax vaccine.

