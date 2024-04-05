Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey at the Epicenter of Earthquake

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Friday morning, a 4.8 magnitude rattled the northeastern part of the United States.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicenter included the area of Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Much like other areas on the East Coast, there have been no reported damages at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster due to the quake.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is located just 7 miles from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, where the earthquake was first reported to strike.

Former President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey was hit by the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the tristate area on Friday. A map of the impact puts the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster at the epicenter of the quake. It is unclear if the club sustained any damages at this time. Newsweek reached out to Trump National via inquiry form for comment. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake hit at 10:23 a.m. ET near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Trump’s golf club is located less than seven miles northeast of the area. Friday’s earthquake was felt from Philadelphia to New York and there are reports that tremors were felt even as far as Maryland and Massachusetts. USGS estimates that more than 42 million people felt the quake.

EARTHQUAKE: You can’t make this up. The epicenter of the New Jersey earthquake was Trump National Golf Club? h/t @AnnaBower pic.twitter.com/twXyLCkSn8 — @amuse (@amuse) April 5, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and personnel confirmed there were no reported damages that prevents patrons or club members from participating in regular activities.