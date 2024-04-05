Developing: Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Centered in New Jersey, Tremors Felt Throughout Pennsylvania,  New York, and Connecticut, and Delaware

An earthquake was reported Friday morning in New Jersey, and tremors have been felt in Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut, and Delaware.

USGS filed a report at 10:23 a.m. indicating the 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Lebanon, New Jersey with the specific location of 40.672°N 74.784°W.

New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey. @NYCMayor is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 5, 2024

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

No immediate reports of damages or injuries have occurred.

Earthquake? Seriously? Just another way New Jersey is becoming like California. — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) April 5, 2024

BREAKING: Earthquake reported in northern New Jersey, USGS says, causing buildings to shake from Philadelphia north to Boston. https://t.co/OCH6NBWbWw pic.twitter.com/iqvlxBNkHp — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2024

This story is developing. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.

Images of the quake are being shared on social media:

Jeff Caplan is from New Jersey. His buddy sent him video of the #earthquake from the epicenter. You can see the owner in the background. pic.twitter.com/QbwoQMS2Pq — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) April 5, 2024

NJ earthquake 2024, caught by my indoor Ring cams. We’re 15 miles from the epicenter. pic.twitter.com/ljOFYNW0Iy — Chiller Theatre or Bust (@OBrien64) April 5, 2024

The New York Post reports: