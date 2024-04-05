Developing: Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Centered in New Jersey, Tremors Felt Throughout Pennsylvania,  New York, and Connecticut, and Delaware

Image: Fox Weather

An earthquake was reported Friday morning in New Jersey, and tremors have been felt in Pennsylvania,  New York, and Connecticut, and Delaware.

USGS filed a report at 10:23 a.m. indicating the 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Lebanon, New Jersey with the specific location of 40.672°N 74.784°W.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

No immediate reports of damages or injuries have occurred.

This story is developing. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.

Images of the quake are being shared on social media:

 

The New York Post reports:

A rare earthquake rocked New York City on Friday morning, swaying buildings and sending terrified residents into the streets — as the strongest tremblor to hit New York City in 130 years.

The preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, around 10:23 a.m., the first time a major temblor hit the city since 2011.according to the US Geological Survey.

“I was doing my morning reporting, and this safe in my office, that’s a ton, starts shaking. The whole room is shaking,” said Monique Horton, who works at the Balmain store on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. “I was just freaked out. Scary, really scary. I’m a New Yorker, my whole life, 36 years, never seen anything like it.”

At the United Nations in Midtown Manhattan, a Security Council address on the Israel-Gaza conflict was interrupted as cameras began shuddering.

 

