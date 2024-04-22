Trump Tells Supporters to ‘Go Out and Peacefully Protest, Rally Behind MAGA’

Former President Donald Trump has urged supporters to “go out and peacefully protest” and “rally behind MAGA.”

Trump made the request on Monday just before the opening arguments in his New York trial over an alleged hush money scheme.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump questioned why pro-Palestine protesters, “and even rioters,” are allowed to roam cities, scream, shout, sit, block traffic, enter buildings,” and “basically do whatever they want?”

Trump pointed out that, on the other hand, “people who truly LOVE our Country, and want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, are not allowed to ‘Peacefully Protest,’ and are rudely and systematically shut down and ushered off to far away ‘holding areas,’ essentially denying them their Constitutional Rights.”

The Republican presidential candidate continued, “America Loving Protesters should be allowed to protest at the front steps of Courthouses, all over the Country, just like it is allowed for those who are destroying our Country on the Radical Left, a two tiered system of justice.”

In all capital letters, Trump concluded the post by urging his supporters to go out and peacefully protest.

“Free Speech and Assembly has been ‘CHILLED’ for USA SUPPORTERS. GO OUT AND PEACEFULLY PROTEST. RALLY BEHIND MAGA. SAVE OUR COUNTRY! ‘THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF.'”

In a post the night before, Trump wrote, “Tomorrow morning I report to a New York Criminal Court for a Trial on, somewhat ironically, ELECTION INTERFERENCE, ruled over by Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, before a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge, a failed Soros funded District Attorney who didn’t want to bring this case, which could have been brought eight years ago, but wasn’t, in an almost completely Democrat District.”

“IT IS A SHAM THAT SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN BROUGHT, EXCEPT TO TRY AND DAMAGE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME. SEE YOU TOMORROW MORNING!” Trump added.

The trial is expected to take place four days a week for several weeks. Trump is required to attend in person.