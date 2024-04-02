Top International Virologist Issues Dire Warning: “Massive, Massive Tsunami of Death Among Highly Vaccinated…is Imminent”

A world-leading virologist has issued a shocking warning to the American public that a “massive tsunami” of death will soon destroy the global COVID-19 vaccinated population.

As Slay News reported, the bone-chilling warning was issued by Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a respected Belgian virologist, during an appearance on the KunstlerCast podcast, which is hosted by James Kunstler, on Friday.

Dr. Bossche is certified in both Virology and Microbiology and is the inventor of a patent application for universal vaccines. He has also authored over 30 publications and currently works as an independent research consultant.

Dr. Bossche, however, is most famous for warning about the potential dangers of mass vaccination programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He warned that the programs could lead to “monster” COVID variants.

The virologist told Kunstler that shortly, a “massive tsunami” of death among the vaccinated would happen. This would start with far more cases of long COVID, which would replace the surge of cancers, and end with a “hyper-acute wave.”

“What I am predicting is a massive, massive tsunami of illness and death among highly vaccinated populations with compromised immune systems, Bossche said. “You will see what will happen, for example, in the next coming week is more and more cases of more serious long Covid.” “They will start to replace the surge of the cancers,” he continued. “It will end with a hyper-acute phase, a huge, huge wave.”

Dr. Bossche goes on to cite his expertise, noting that he has been studying COVID for four years. He next warned that all layers of society would fall apart during this hyper-acute phase, causing complete chaos.

“The thing I want your audience to understand, what we will be facing in the hyper-acute Covid crisis that is imminent, is that we will have to build a completely new world,” said Bossche. “It is very, very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse. And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.

Dr. Bossche told Kunstler that the best hope for vaccinated individuals to protect themselves is to find a way to avoid reinfection from COVID-19. Given how contagious the virus is, this will prove quite a tall task.