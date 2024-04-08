Today’s The Day: CERN Will Fire Up Powerful Particle Accelerator During Solar Eclipse

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, The European Organization for Nuclear Research, best known as CERN, will smash protons together at nearly the speed of light today during the solar eclipse.

After two years of hibernation, CERN will fire up the world’s largest Large Hadron Collider during the solar eclipse in an attempt to uncover unknown scientific phenomena such as dark energy, dark matter, and what the universe consists of.

According to CERN, the solar eclipse will not affect the beams in the LHC.

CERN website states, “Although the solar eclipse on April 8th will not affect the beams in the LHC, the gravitational pull of the moon, like the tides, changes the shape of the LHC because the machine is so big.”

In 2012, CERN gained worldwide attention after scientists reported finding the Higgs boson particle, also known as the ‘god particle.’

On its site, CERN describes the Large Hadron Collider as the “most powerful accelerator in the world, and it boosts particles, such as protons, which form all the matter we know. Accelerated to a speed close to that of light, they collide with other protons. These collisions produce massive particles, such as the Higgs boson or the top quark.”

CERN tests world’s most powerful particle accelerator – dubbed ‘the Big Bang machine’ – by smashing particles together at nearly 671 million miles per hour https://t.co/5EsqpkTow8 pic.twitter.com/oKBLZBsJ19 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 5, 2024

Per The Daily Mail:

The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator smashed protons together on Friday, bringing scientists closer to understanding the Big Bang. CERN researchers put three beams of protons into the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), shooting them down a 17-mile-long tunnel at nearly the speed of light to recreate what happened 13.8 billion years ago. The LHC smashed the particles together at unprecedented energy to try to blast into existence massive new particles that are secretly powering our universe. The CERN team began preliminary tests last month by sending billions of protons around the LHC’s ring of superconducting magnets to boost their energy and ensure the $4 billion machine was in working condition.