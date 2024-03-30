CERN Will Test Powerful Particle Accelerator During Upcoming Solar Eclipse in April

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, best known as CERN, will smash protons together at nearly the speed of light on April 8th, which happens to be the day a total solar eclipse will occur.

After close to a two-year hibernation, CERN will fire up its Large Hadron Collider in an attempt to discover dark matter, dark energy, and what the universe is made of.

According to CERN, “The Large Hadron Collider is the most powerful accelerator in the world, and it boosts particles, such as protons, which form all the matter we know. Accelerated to a speed close to that of light, they collide with other protons. These collisions produce massive particles, such as the Higgs boson or the top quark.”

Scientists are already starting preliminary testing on the $4 billion LHC machine.

BREAKING: CERN to test world’s most powerful particle accelerator during April’s solar eclipse to search for “invisible” matter that secretly powers our universe. pic.twitter.com/COf8CYLto2 — The General (@GeneralMCNews) March 30, 2024

Per The Daily Mail:

The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator is set smash protons together on April 8 to search for invisible particles secretly powering our universe. Theories have suggested there are 17 different particle groups and the European Organization for Nuclear Research, better known as CERN, confirmed the existence of one using its Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in 2012. Now, the team has restarted the LHC after a two-year hibernation with hopes of unraveling more mysterious – specifically dark matter. Scientists began preliminary tests by sending billions of protons around the LHC’s ring of superconducting magnets to boost their energy and ensure the $4 billion machine was in working condition. And next month, CERN will shoot them down a 17-mile-long tunnel at nearly the speed of light to recreate conditions a second after the Big Bang.

Joshua Ruderman, a physics professor at New York University, has described the LHC as “a particle creation machine and a particle discovery machine.”

CERN has not received a favorable opinion from the public eye in the last two decades.

In 2004, CERN received backlash after placing a Shiva Statue outside its headquarters in Switzerland.

LOOK:

In Hinduism, Shiva is regarded as the “god of destruction.”