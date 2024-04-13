THOUSANDS Turn Out Hours Early to See President Trump in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania – Trump Expected to Respond to Iranian Missile Attacks on Israel: WATCH LIVE @ 7 PM ET

by

President Trump arrived in Pennsylvania earlier, where he is set to deliver remarks at a campaign stop in the town of Schnecksville, located north of Philadelphia.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden, too, will be in Pennsylvania next week for multiple low-energy campaign events after taking the weekend off at his home in Rehoboth Beach. After one day at the White House and campaigning in Pennsylvania next week, Biden will return to his beach house for another weekend.

Meanwhile, President Trump will be fighting off the Biden Regime’s lawfare attempts and the far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ trial on Monday.

Supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida cheered Trump on earlier as he departed from Palm Beach International Airport en route to Pennsylvania:

In Pennsylvania, rally-goers packed in hours early to see the 45th and 47th President speak:

By 2 pm, the line had thousands of supporters ready and waiting for doors to open at 3 pm:

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 pm ET.

Trump will likely respond to the Iranian missile and drone attacks on

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Watch President Trump’s MAGA rally LIVE on RSBN starting at 3:00pm ET.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

