THOUSANDS Turn Out Hours Early to See President Trump in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania – Trump Expected to Respond to Iranian Missile Attacks on Israel: WATCH LIVE @ 7 PM ET

President Trump arrived in Pennsylvania earlier, where he is set to deliver remarks at a campaign stop in the town of Schnecksville, located north of Philadelphia.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden, too, will be in Pennsylvania next week for multiple low-energy campaign events after taking the weekend off at his home in Rehoboth Beach. After one day at the White House and campaigning in Pennsylvania next week, Biden will return to his beach house for another weekend.

Meanwhile, President Trump will be fighting off the Biden Regime’s lawfare attempts and the far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ trial on Monday.

Supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida cheered Trump on earlier as he departed from Palm Beach International Airport en route to Pennsylvania:

Scene outside of Palm Beach International for President Trump’s departure to Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/3EKw1ubcAo — Margo Martin (@margommartin) April 13, 2024

In Pennsylvania, rally-goers packed in hours early to see the 45th and 47th President speak:

Pennsylvania is FIRED UP to see 45th & 47th President Donald Trump tonight!! pic.twitter.com/4l8MNxid1k — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) April 13, 2024

By 2 pm, the line had thousands of supporters ready and waiting for doors to open at 3 pm:

Thousands of people lined up in Pennsylvania to see President Trump speak 5 hours from now. Pennsylvania is undoubtedly Trump Country! pic.twitter.com/GeWkQRBzFe — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) April 13, 2024

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 pm ET.

Trump will likely respond to the Iranian missile and drone attacks on

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: