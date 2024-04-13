Biden’s Schedule for the Next Nine Days: One Day Working at the White House, Three Days Campaigning in Pennsylvania, Five Days Vacationing in Delaware

Joe Biden’s schedule for the next nine days has him only putting in one full day of work at the White House. Three days are set to be spent campaigning in Pennsylvania and five days are scheduled for vacation in Delaware.



Biden at Rehoboth Beach, August 2023, file image.

As the Middle East teeters on the brink of war between Iran and Israel that could involve the U.S., Biden told reporters, “I’m always concerned about Americans,” as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews for a weekend at the beach in Delaware.

Asked if he is worried Iran will kill Americans, Biden told press pool he is always concerned about Americans. He's off to Delaware for weekend. pic.twitter.com/9Yi7lMRbHA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 12, 2024

The White House said that traveling with Biden is Marc Gustafson, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the White House Situation Room, indicating a concern the Middle East could blow up while Biden is on his beach weekend.

Biden arrived at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Friday night where he will stay until Sunday night. Monday he has two state level meetings at the White House. Tuesday he travels to Scranton for campaign events. On Wednesday, after overnighting in Scranton, Biden heads to the Pittsburgh area. After returning to the White House Wednesday night, Biden heads right back to Pennsylvania for two more campaign events in Philadelphia on Thursday, after which he returns to the White House. On Friday, Biden takes off for his family home in Wilmington, Delaware where “he will remain throughout the weekend.”

All this effort by Biden in Pennsylvania comes after President Trump is scheduled to spend just one day campaigning in the Keystone State with a rally in the town of Schnecksville, located north of Philadelphia, on Saturday night.

Starting Monday, Trump will be in New York City for the start of the Biden administration orchestrated Democratic Party show trial put on by Democrat Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg over alleged campaign related payments to stripper Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Biden’s schedule as released by the press office:

Saturday and Sunday:

On Saturday, the President has no public events scheduled.

On Sunday, the President and the First Lady will return to the White House.

…7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware en route to the White House

…8:25 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House South Lawn

The week ahead: