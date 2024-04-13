Biden’s Schedule for the Next Nine Days: One Day Working at the White House, Three Days Campaigning in Pennsylvania, Five Days Vacationing in Delaware

by

Joe Biden’s schedule for the next nine days has him only putting in one full day of work at the White House. Three days are set to be spent campaigning in Pennsylvania and five days are scheduled for vacation in Delaware.


Biden at Rehoboth Beach, August 2023, file image.

As the Middle East teeters on the brink of war between Iran and Israel that could involve the U.S., Biden told reporters, “I’m always concerned about Americans,” as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews for a weekend at the beach in Delaware.

The White House said that traveling with Biden is Marc Gustafson, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the White House Situation Room, indicating a concern the Middle East could blow up while Biden is on his beach weekend.

Biden arrived at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Friday night where he will stay until Sunday night. Monday he has two state level meetings at the White House. Tuesday he travels to Scranton for campaign events. On Wednesday, after overnighting in Scranton, Biden heads to the Pittsburgh area. After returning to the White House Wednesday night, Biden heads right back to Pennsylvania for two more campaign events in Philadelphia on Thursday, after which he returns to the White House. On Friday, Biden takes off for his family home in Wilmington, Delaware where “he will remain throughout the weekend.”

All this effort by Biden in Pennsylvania comes after President Trump is scheduled to spend just one day campaigning in the Keystone State with a rally in the town of Schnecksville, located north of Philadelphia, on Saturday night.

Starting Monday, Trump will be in New York City for the start of the Biden administration orchestrated Democratic Party show trial put on by Democrat Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg over alleged campaign related payments to stripper Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Biden’s schedule as released by the press office:

Saturday and Sunday:

On Saturday, the President has no public events scheduled.
On Sunday, the President and the First Lady will return to the White House.
…7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware en route to the White House
…8:25 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House South Lawn

The week ahead:

WEEK AHEAD 4/13-4/21
On Sunday, the President and the First Lady will return to the White House.
On Monday, the President will host Prime Minister Mohammed Shyaa Al-Sudani of the Republic of Iraq for a bilateral meeting.
Then, the President will host Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic for a bilateral meeting.
On Tuesday, the President will travel to Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Then, the President will participate in two campaign events.
On Wednesday, the President will depart Scranton, Pennsylvania and travel to the Pittsburgh area, Pennsylvania. In the evening, the President will return to the White House.
On Thursday, the President will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Then, the President will participate in two campaign events.
In the evening, the President will return to the White House.
On Friday, the President will travel to Wilmington, Delaware where he will remain throughout the weekend.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.