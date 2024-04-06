There Will Be a Record-Breaking $50M Raised at Trump’s Billionaire Dinner

Donald Trump is on course to break President Biden’s single-event fundraising record with an extravagant $50 million dinner on Saturday.

This will have a bolstering effect on the Republican Party’s campaign budget seven months before the election.

John Paulson’s Palm Beach mansion, near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, will host a private evening fundraiser that will double the $25 million haul from Joe Biden’s March 28 event in Radio City, according to organizers.

Report: Melania Trump Will Return to Campaign Trail for Fundraising Event at Mar-a-Lago via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/HYjRwEVYXp — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 6, 2024

The New York Post reports,

“It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million, Donald J. Trump,” campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez told The Post. “This haul shows the Republican Party is united behind President Trump to defeat Joe Biden and that nobody is staying on the sidelines,” she added. Paulson said that the response from GOP megadonors “has been overwhelming.” “There is massive support amongst a broad spectrum of donors,” the billionaire said.

Insiders within Trump’s close circle are praising the upcoming “Inaugural Leadership Dinner” as a key “return to Trump” event. This event will mark the premier GOP fundraiser after Trump secured the Republican nomination.

In this case, it is an ideal opportunity for prominent Republicans to proudly display their unwavering support during the upcoming heated primary season.

Trump has enlisted the help of three former GOP competitors, Indian Congressman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

All three will be attending the private fundraiser as special guests.

Guests will include WWE co-founder Linda McMahon, hotelier Steve Wynn, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer. A joint fundraising agreement with the Republican National Committee will send most of the ticket price to the RNC and to state Republican parties — with the first $6,600 going to the former president’s campaign and the next $5,000 to a leadership PAC that has been paying his legal bills.

According to another New York Post report, The GOP announced on Wednesday that it had raised over $65.6 million in March, finishing the month with over $91.3 million in cash.

The Donald Trump presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee — working together for the first time in 2024 — raised over $65.6 million in March and ended the month with over $91.3 million cash on hand, the GOP announced Wednesday. The record haul for the campaign may ease some worries among Trump backers, as the presumptive Republican nominee is facing an uphill battle to both match President Biden’s funding and deal with his own mounting legal bills. The Trump team is also set to host a mega fundraiser this weekend in Palm Beach, with the hope of bringing in another $33 million. Trending: THE FOUL: UConn Fans and LeBron James Cry Like Babies After Ref Calls Obvious Foul, Giving Iowa the Ball in Final Seconds of NCAA Women’s Semi-Final — THE VIDEO

WATCH: