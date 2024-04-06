New Poll Finds Trump Closing in on Joe Biden in Blue New Jersey – Within Single Digits

Donald Trump is closing in on Joe Biden in blue New Jersey, according to new polling from Emerson College and The Hill. The race is within single digits.

Democrats will lose their minds if Trump takes Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, but that will be nothing compared to the absolute meltdown we will see if Trump takes New Jersey.

Months ago, the Trump campaign said that they were going to make a serious play for New York and New Jersey. It looks like it will be worth their time to do some campaigning there.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Donald Trump Within Single-Digits of Joe Biden in Blue New Jersey Former President Donald Trump is within single digits of President Joe Biden in blue New Jersey, the latest survey from Emerson College Polling/PIX11/the Hill found. The survey asked respondents, “In a hypothetical 2024 Presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who would you vote for at this time?” Less than a majority, 46 percent, said they would vote for Biden, followed by 39 percent who said they would support Trump. This puts Biden’s lead in the single digits in New Jersey — a difference of seven percentage points between the two. Another 15 percent remained undecided. Biden’s lead shrinks even further when third-party candidates are thrown into the mix. In that scenario, 41 percent support Biden, followed by 36 percent who support Trump — a difference of five percentage points.

See the breakdown below:

New Jersey GE: Emerson/The Hill Biden 46% (+7)

Trump 39%

.

Biden 41% (+5)

Trump 36%

RFK Jr 8%

West 1%

Stein 1%

—

Job approval

Booker: 41-34 (+7)

Biden: 40-47 (-7)

Menendez: 14-62 (-48)

—

538: #9 (2.9/3.0) | D38/R24/I38https://t.co/oOTPR1QOZl pic.twitter.com/UVfexPxtmV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 2, 2024

Some people seem very convinced about Trump’s chances in New Jersey.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: President Trump WILL win New Jersey. Our grassroots group, the America First Republicans of NJ, have held 15 Rallies across the state for The President so far, and have drawn big crowds every time. We will continue…and W IN! pic.twitter.com/xp0EizjR3d — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) April 3, 2024

I had the honor of personally filing President Trump’s nominating petitions in Trenton this week – with the America First NJ team Trump filed with over 8,100 signatures Biden filed with barely 3,000 A tremendous showing for President Trump in New Jersey Trump will WIN NJ! pic.twitter.com/HdW31BCZqO — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) March 28, 2024

Can you even imagine the reaction from Democrats and the media if Trump pulls this off?