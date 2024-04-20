Texas Woman Shoots Husband After Catching Him Cheating, Tells Police ‘He Deserved it!’

A Texas woman has been arrested and charged for shooting her husband after catching him cheating.

Stephanie Arevalo, 34, told the Bryan Police Department that her husband, who has not been publicly identified, deserved to be shot.

Local station KBTX reports:

According to an arrest report released on Wednesday, Stephanie Arevalo shot her husband in the leg after he was allegedly caught cheating. She also threatened to shoot the other woman who was also there at the house. The report says after shooting him, she called 911 and waited for officers to get there.

The shooting victim was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening injury and released soon after.

Arevalo has been charged with Aggravated Assault/Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon.

She was bonded out of jail two days later.

Arevalo’s next court date has not been scheduled.