Texas DPS Recover Over 23 Illegal Aliens Concealed in Flatbed Trailer (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS pursued a truck towing a flatbed trailer containing over 20 illegal aliens in La Salle County on Friday. This effort was part of Operation Lone Star, which was designed to help stop illegals from entering Texas.

The brief pursuit happened on IH35 after the driver refused to stop for a safety inspection of a commercial vehicle. The driver finally stopped and fled on foot.

After DPS troopers opened the flatbed trailer, they found 23 illegal aliens concealed with little ventilation. The illegal aliens included males and females, along with minors. The countries included Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. One illegal was treated for dehydration and taken to a hospital.

The group of illegals was turned over to the Border Patrol. At this time, the driver has not been found.

The Texas DPS has worked tirelessly to crack down on illegal aliens in Texas. They also arrested two human smugglers after a high-speed chase in Webb County.

A sixteen-year-old smuggler was arrested, and two illegal aliens were caught and handed over to the Border Patrol.

An estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have crossed the border since Biden was installed in January 2021.

That number equals the population of 41 individual states.

