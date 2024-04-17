SURPRISE! Pro-Hamas Road Blockers Being Bailed Out by Organizations Funded by George Soros

Mobs of crazed, pro-Hamas lefties have been blocking traffic this week in various parts of the country this week, shutting down bridges and blocking access to air ports.

As usual, very few of them are being arrested or prosecuted for this terrorism, but those who are held accountable are being bailed out.

Where is the bail money coming from? Organizations funded by George Soros, naturally.

Left-Wing Dark Money Behemoth Behind Bail Fund for 'Free Palestine' Bridge Blockershttps://t.co/vriY8ogOoN — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 15, 2024

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Left-Wing Dark Money Behemoth Behind Bail Fund for ‘Free Palestine’ Bridge Blockers Scores of “Free Palestine” protesters across the United States took to the streets Monday to block major airports, highways, and bridges. Those who are arrested will receive bail money and legal support from a left-wing dark money behemoth funded by George Soros, an online fundraising page shows. The protests, which took place in dozens of U.S. cities including San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, were organized by A15 Action, a newly formed group that worked to “coordinate a multi-city economic blockade on April 15 in solidarity with Palestine.” The group’s website directs users to a “bail and legal defense fund” hosted through ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s online fundraising juggernaut. Those who donate to the fund, the ActBlue page says, are sending money to the Community Justice Exchange, which provides “money bail, court fees and fines” and other legal services to “community-based organizations … that contest the current operation and function of the criminal legal and immigration detention systems.” The exchange is a project of the Tides Center, a left-wing dark money network funded by Soros and other liberal billionaires.

How not shocking.

It's more important to get Trump because they didn't like a bookkeeping entry than it is to track down the source of riot money — Alex Hernandez (@ahernandez85a) April 16, 2024

I wonder how all of the people who spent hours stuck in traffic or missed their flights today are gonna feel when they find out that their day being turned into Hell happened with the direct aid of the Democratic Party and its fundraising apparatus https://t.co/CTzOgXAhK4 pic.twitter.com/4iThcvLGYL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 16, 2024

It's all funded, coordinated and astroturfed. https://t.co/yGhhSOTcZp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2024

Think the mainstream media will look into this? Just kidding.