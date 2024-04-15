Pro-Palestine Protestors Take Over the Brooklyn Bridge, Block Traffic (VIDEO)

Far-left pro-Palestine protestors blocked the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday afternoon.
This is after pro-Palestine activists shut down the Golden State Bridge and blocked the entrance to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.
According to reports, chants of “Death to America” were heard earlier in New York City and one protestor burned an American flag.
NYPD officers in riot gear started making arrests.
Hundreds of anti-Israeli protesters wreaked havoc in Lower Manhattan on Monday, storming the Brooklyn Bridge and grinding traffic to a halt on its Manhattan-bound side as cops in riot gear fought to contain the unrest.
The marchers — including some who burned American flags, according to social media posts — converged on the historic span around 3:45 p.m., immediately disrupting cars and prompting NYPD cops to swarm the area and begin cuffing at least two dozen of them.
Photos posted on social media showed the massive mob invading the span during the disruptive rally — only the latest in the Big Apple since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel and the subsequent counter-offensive by the Jewish state in the Gaza Strip.