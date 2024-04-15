Pro-Palestine Protestors Take Over the Brooklyn Bridge, Block Traffic (VIDEO)

Far-left pro-Palestine protestors blocked the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday afternoon.

This is after pro-Palestine activists shut down the Golden State Bridge and blocked the entrance to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

According to reports, chants of “Death to America” were heard earlier in New York City and one protestor burned an American flag.

NYPD officers in riot gear started making arrests.

