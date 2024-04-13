Shocker: Federal Judge Refuses to Toss Hunter Biden’s Gun Charges

In January federal prosecutors urged the judge in charge to reject Hunter Biden’s efforts to dismiss the gun charges brought against him.

This came after the prosecutors revealed that the brown leather gun pouch used by Hunter Biden tested positive for cocaine residue.

This case against Hunter delves back to 2018 when an investigation into Hunter Biden led to the discovery of the questionable substance on his gun pouch. The analysis, carried out by an FBI chemist, authenticated that the residue found was indeed cocaine. This alarming find was part of a broader court filing that was intended to bolster the case against Hunter Biden.

Last year, Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He faced indictment in a Delaware court on three counts relating to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

These charges include one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Two of these counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third count has a maximum of five years.

Hunter Biden, a member of the favored class in America today, pleaded not guilty to three firearms charges at his arraignment.

Special Counsel David Weiss brought these charges after the DOJ’s sweetheart plea deal, which was initially expected to be a part of Hunter Biden’s resolution for the case, fell apart last August.

The Gateway Pundit was fist to report back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

Hunter Biden walks free today. He comes from a family of Democrats.

On Friday, a Delaware judge refused to toss Hunter Biden’s gun charges. This must have come as a surprise to the family.

