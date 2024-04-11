SURPRISE: House BLOCKS Bill to Renew FISA Warrantless Spy Program After Push from President Trump – Here Are the 19 Republicans Who Voted to Defy Tyranny

Jim Hoft previously reported that the House of Representatives appeared poised to pass legislation to continue their FISA warrantless spying on American citizens and even gave themselves a corrupt carveout from surveillance.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, FISA was used to spy on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign illegally.

But in a surprise move Wednesday, 19 House Republicans joined with Democrats to block the move to start debate on a bill to reauthorize the nation’s warrantless spy program. The move came after Trump urged Republicans to “KILL FISA.”

The vote to advance Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) failed by a 193-228 vote.

Here are the 19 heroes who defied the establishment and stood with the American people:

Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.) Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) Rep. Tim Burchett (Tenn.) Rep. Michael Cloud (Texas) Rep. Eli Crane (Ariz.) Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) Rep. Bob Good (Va.) Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) Rep. Clay Higgins (La.) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.) Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) Rep. Cory Mills (Fla.) Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) Rep. Andy Ogles (Tenn.) Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.) Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.) Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) Rep. Greg Steube (Fla.)

Section 702 is set to expire on April 19 if Congress fails to act. Speaker Mike Johnson has called the spy program “critically important,” ignoring the grave constitutional concerns associated with it.

As previously reported by Hoft, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) revealed that Congress gave its members a special carve out in the latest version of the FISA bill.

Via the proposed legislation, here is the special gift that members of Congress tried to give themselves:

Requirement: The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation shall promptly notify appropriate congressional leadership of any query conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation using a query term that is reasonably believed to be the name or other personally identifying information of a member of Congress, and shall also notify the member who is the subject of such query.