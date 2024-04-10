THEY HATE YOU: Congress Gives Itself a Carve Out in FISA Warrantless Spying Bill – Only Ordinary Americans Will be Spied On by Their Government without a Warrant

They hate you. They really, really hate you.
The House of Representatives is finalizing a bill to continue their FISA warrantless spying on American citizens.
It appears the House is ready to pass this forward — even after the federal government was caught illegally spying on President Trump – and got away with it!
Rep. Thomas Massie reported on Monday that Congress gave itself a carve out in the reauthorization of the FISA 702 warrantless spying bill.
The FBI will have to notify Congress and seek consent before violating the privacy of a member of Congress.
But the rest of America is on its own. The FBI can abuse your rights at anytime.
Rep. Thomas Massie reported that Congress gave its members a special carve out in the latest version of the FISA bill.
From the proposed legislation:
Requirement: The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation shall promptly notify appropriate congressional leadership of any query conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation using a query term that is reasonably believed to be the name or other personally identifying information of a member of Congress, and shall also notify the member who is the suject of such query.
page 10
page 11
Congress gives itself a carve out in the reauthorization of FISA 702 warrantless spying on Americans.
The bill requires the FBI to notify and seek consent from Congress before violating the privacy of Congressmen.
This will persuade many members of Congress to vote yes. pic.twitter.com/usKVeNnq3b
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 9, 2024