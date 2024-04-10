THEY HATE YOU: Congress Gives Itself a Carve Out in FISA Warrantless Spying Bill – Only Ordinary Americans Will be Spied On by Their Government without a Warrant

by

They hate you. They really, really hate you.

The House of Representatives is finalizing a bill to continue their FISA warrantless spying on American citizens.

It appears the House is ready to pass this forward — even after the federal government was caught illegally spying on President Trump – and got away with it!

Rep. Thomas Massie reported on Monday that Congress gave itself a carve out in the reauthorization of the FISA 702 warrantless spying bill.

The FBI will have to notify Congress and seek consent before violating the privacy of a member of Congress.

But the rest of America is on its own. The FBI can abuse your rights at anytime.

Rep. Thomas Massie reported that Congress gave its members a special carve out in the latest version of the FISA bill.

From the proposed legislation:

Requirement: The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation shall promptly notify appropriate congressional leadership of any query conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation using a query term that is reasonably believed to be the name or other personally identifying information of a member of Congress, and shall also notify the member who is the suject of such query.

page 10

page 11

