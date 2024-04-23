Supreme Court Declines Texas Democrats’ Challenge to Mail-In Voting Law

The Democrat-Marxist plan to steal elections like they did in 2020 depends on mail-in voting schemes. It is well documented that the Democrats always do better with mail-in voting. It’s much easier to cheat that way.

In a pivotal legal ruling on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a Texas statute that restricts mail-in voting based on age, marking a significant setback for efforts to expand no-excuse absentee balloting in the state, the Epoch Times reported.

This decision effectively halts the push by Democrats and other groups to broadly implement “no-excuse” mail-in voting in Texas, with potential ramifications extending to other states possessing similar legislation.

The case, originally brought forth in 2020 by the Texas Democratic Party and a cohort of voters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, sought to eliminate the state’s age-based restrictions on mail-in voting.

Under current Texas law, only voters who are 65 years of age or older can vote by mail without providing a specific reason, such as illness or disability.

The plaintiffs in the case argued that the law was discriminatory against younger voters and in violation of the 26th Amendment, which prohibits age discrimination in voting. The plaintiffs aimed to make mail-in voting more accessible to all ages.

The Supreme Court’s refusal to take up the appeal effectively preserves the Texas law, marking a victory for those advocating for stringent election integrity measures. They argue that expanding mail-in voting without cause could compromise election security and increase the risk of fraud.

“The Supreme Court rejected a Democratic bid to force universal vote-by-mail in Texas, leaving intact a state law. We won’t compromise election integrity in Texas with voting schemes that are subject to fraud. We will protect elections in Texas,” Gov. Abbott wrote at the time.

Bloomberg reported:

The U.S. Supreme Court turned away a Democratic bid to force universal vote-by-mail in Texas, leaving intact a state law that lets people cast no-excuse absentee ballots only if they are 65 or older. The Texas Democratic Party and its allies argued unsuccessfully that the law violates the Constitution’s 26th Amendment, which says the right to vote “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of age.” Voting by mail became a sharply partisan issue amid President Donald Trump’s unsupported contentions that the practice led to widespread fraud in the November election. Texas’s Republican governor and attorney general urged the Supreme Court to reject the Democratic appeal.

Mail-in voting enabled Democrats to steal Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a significant uptick has been reported in voter registrations without a photo ID in three critical swing states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The conservative advocacy group End Wokeness brought this trend to light on Tuesday, citing figures that point to a surge since the start of 2024, with Texas experiencing a staggering 1,250,710 such registrations, Pennsylvania with 580,513, and Arizona recording 220,731.