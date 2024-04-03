“EXTREMELY CONCERNING” — Record Shows Voter Registration Without Photo ID Surges in Three Key Swing States: Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas

A significant uptick has been reported in voter registrations without a photo ID in three critical swing states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The conservative advocacy group End Wokeness brought this trend to light on Tuesday, citing figures that point to a surge since the start of 2024, with Texas experiencing a staggering 1,250,710 such registrations, Pennsylvania with 580,513, and Arizona recording 220,731.

Under the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA), states are mandated to verify the information of newly registered voters. While the act requires verification against state Motor Vehicle Administration databases, individuals without a driver’s license can register using the last four digits of their Social Security Number (SSN).

“To comply with the requirements of section 303 of HAVA, [Social Security Administration] (SSA) developed a new verification system, known as the Help America Vote Verification (HAVV) system, in August 2004. States must only submit a request to us for new voters who do not present a valid driver’s license during the voter registration process. HAVV verifies the accuracy of the name, date of birth, and last four digits of SSN submitted and sends an indication of whether our records show the individual as deceased,” according to SSA’s website.

These states—California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington—issue a driver license to immigrants if they provide certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.

However, there are mechanisms through which some illegal immigrants might obtain SSNs through work authorization:

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA): This policy allows certain individuals who came to the United States as children (DREAMERS) and meet several guidelines to request consideration of deferred action from deportation. Those approved for DACA are also eligible for work authorization in the U.S., and with work authorization, they can apply for an SSN. Temporary Protected Status (TPS): TPS is granted to eligible nationals of certain countries experiencing problems that make it difficult or unsafe for their nationals to be deported there. Those granted TPS are also eligible for work authorization, and thus, can apply for an SSN. Other forms of relief: Certain other immigration reliefs and statuses, including asylum or adjustment of status applications, can also grant eligibility for work authorization and subsequently an SSN.

Critics, however, are concerned that this loophole may be exploited given that non-citizens, who may not be eligible for a driver’s license, can obtain SSNs for work authorization.

Since January 2011, Arizona has registered almost 5 million individuals, Pennsylvania has seen 5,021,395 registrations, and Texas leads with almost 24 million registrations, according to the Social Security Administration.

The issue has captured the attention of high-profile figures, including entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has shared his concerns with his massive social media following. Musk, who has been vocal about his shift in political views, said this is extremely concerning.

Musk also shared last month a video produced by Western Lensman on Joe Biden’s purposeful destruction of the US border and American sovereignty!

The ad exposes how the Democratic Party’s open borders policy is part of a broader plan to entrench single-party rule.

In under two minutes, it lists nine ways how Democrats plan to achieve this:

Flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world, enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual U.S. states so far. Prioritize the needs of these millions of non-citizens over the needs of American citizens with free flights, busses, hotels, meals and phones, ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them. Keep them in the country at all costs, even when they commit violent crimes like murder or rape. Attack the language used to describe the criminals as opposed to the criminals themselves. Slander critics as racist. Ensure their privileges are made irreversible with city and state sanctuary laws that act as population magnets. Codify permanent status and ensure non-cooperation with ICE. Count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives. As of now, they would equal 13 extra Congressional districts, a tremendous amount of electoral power. Launch a massive, heavily funded lawfare campaign to change state voting laws that legalize mass mail-in ballots. No signature verification or proof of citizenship requirements, making it almost impossible to prove voter fraud. Lock in the permanent voting majority with campaign promises of lavish benefits and permanent privileges, enshrining generational fealty to the Democrat Party. Win elections. Entrenched single-party rule has been achieved.

Musk explained in his own words how Democrats weaponize illegal immigration after the Senate had unanimously voted down an amendment to stop illegal aliens from being counted in apportionment for congressional districts and the Electoral College.

Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power,” he said at the time. “This is a major reason why the Biden administration is ushering in record levels of illegals and doing so few deportations.”