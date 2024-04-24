Speaker Mike Johnson’s Sgt. of Arms Threatens Rep. Massie to Take Down his Video of Democrats Waving Ukrainian Flags on the House Floor or Face $500 Fine

On Saturday afternoon Democrats and Uniparty RINOs passed legislation to send ANOTHER $60 billion to Ukraine to fund their War with Russia.

This was money borrowed from the US treasury to fund a prolonged war in Europe’s most corrupt nation,Ukraine, against Russia.

Texas lawmaker Chip Roy recently revealed that only $47 billion of the $113 billion in Ukraine funding actually went to lethal aid. They’re not sure about the rest!

Following the vote Democrat members of Congress cheered and waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor after voting to give them another $60.8 billion in taxpayer funds.

The $95.3 billion foreign aid package funds Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan — with nothing for Americans.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) posted video of the outrageous spectacle on his X account. The video currently has 6.4 million views.

This is the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson. Democrats are celebrating his total capitulation with no victory for securing our border. #MTV pic.twitter.com/TtaIgnX9eg — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 20, 2024

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna famously responded, “Put those damn flags away!” as she chided radical left for waving the Ukrainian flag in the US House.

Put those damn flags away. It is a disgrace to display any other flag than the American flag in the House Chamber! pic.twitter.com/WDjU7lQYi2 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 20, 2024

On Tuesday night, Rep. Massie posted on X that he was threatened to take down his video of Democrats waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor or be fined $500!

Speaker Mike Johnson’s Sgt of Arms sent Massie the warning!