Soros-Funded California DA Gascon Dropped Charges Against Konnech CEO for Political Reasons After He Was Caught Storing US Elections Data in China – The FBI Also Mysteriously Dropped the Investigation – What Are They Hiding?

In October 2022, Konnech CEO Eugene Yu was arrested in Michigan in connection with “theft of personal data.”

The alleged stolen data belonged to poll workers and was the subject of TrueTheVote’s “PIT” in Arizona in August 2022, in which Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips singled out the Michigan-based company.

During the PIT conference, Phillips and Engelbrecht alleged they were cooperating with the FBI in Michigan about data being sent overseas by this company. The investigation quickly turned on them after the FBI distanced itself from it for some strange reason.

Journalist “incognito” Kanekoa covered this company and researched Konnech.

Here is the link to the LA County website after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on October 4, 2022, announced the arrest of Konnech CEO Eugene Yu on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators at the LA District Attorney’s office.

The theft of data only impacted the election workers, alleged Soros-funded Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon at the time. The LADA seized hard drives and other digital evidence from the Michigan software firm with the assistance of Meridian Township Police in MI. The LADA was seeking Yu’s extradition to Los Angeles.

Following the CEO’s arrest Fairfax County in Virginia announced they stopped using Konnech’s PollChief election officer management software.

True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and investigator Gregg Phillips were then hauled into court by lawyers representing Konnech who sued Catherine and Gregg for defamation for reporting on the company and its actions.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt demanded the conservative nonprofit group disclose their sources of the information central to the case, about sensitive poll worker data managed by Konnech Inc.

After Konnech sued True the Vote for defamation, Hoyt ordered True the Vote to turn over any Konnech data the organization still had and disclose the name of the individual who’d helped them obtain it.

Gregg and Catherine refused to “burn” their source in the Konnech reporting and spent 10 days in prison for not turning over their source to Konnech and their corrupt attorneys.

The Soros-funded LA District Attorney dropped the charges against Konnech the day after the 2022 midterm election. The reason for the dismissal was never explained – until recently.

In April 2023, Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht released all of their information on the China-linked Konnech Company at Open.Ink. The next day Konnech dropped ALL CHARGES against Gregg and Catherine!

Kanekoa later revealed that the FBI shielded and protected Konnech from investigation despite its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Konnech provided election administration and logistics software to numerous prominent counties in the United States,

This Konnech database “stored the personally identifying information of over a million Americans,” he emphasized. Engelbrecht and Phillips decided that “this was a major national security risk” and immediately took the information to the FBI.

When Engelbrecht and Phillips took this information to the FBI, the FBI “said the information was forwarded to their counterintelligence operation, and a counterintelligence operation was opened up in January or February of 2021,” Phillips said.

Phillips described how he and Engelbrecht played an active role in the FBI’s operation, “They engaged us in the operation, they were communicating with us on a regular basis. They were communicating with Catherine regarding communications with the target and this went on for approximately 15 months.”

In April 2022, Engelbrecht received a call from one of the FBI agents, who informed her that the FBI’s “Washington D.C. headquarters” was now involved in the investigation.

Engelbrecht described how everything changed after this call, “There was no more goodwill, there was no more let’s work together, the script had been flipped, and now we were the target,” she said. “That was a very disturbing call.”

The agent informed Engelbrecht that “two women” at the FBI’s headquarters believed that Phillips and Engelbrecht were “in the wrong for doing this” and that the D.C. office was now trying “to figure out how you guys broke the law to find all of this.”

Engelbrecht added, “Which of course we didn’t, but that was kind of their Modus Operandi, they were going to try to pin something on us, and today you can pick your headlines about how the FBI has done this time and again.”

Phillips remarked, “The problem is they know about this, and they chose to do nothing. They chose to investigate it, and in the end, they chose to blame us, but this is China. These are Chinese operatives in the United States; these are Chinese citizens who are programming this.”

On October 28, 2022, @TrueTheVote and @OnwardSocial submitted an affidavit containing approximately 10% of their text messages exchanged with FBI Agents in Detroit and San Antonio, supporting their claim of working with the FBI on a 15-month “counter-intelligence operation” against Eugene Yu, prior to the involvement of FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

The text messages included conversations with the following individuals:

-Special Agent Bruce Fowler, Detroit

-SA Huy Nguyen, San Antonio

-SA Kevin McKenna, San Antonio

-SA Kristina, San Antonio

In one text message exchange, Fowler provided his FBI email address and mentioned receiving three thumb drives from the San Antonio office. He asked Engelbrecht to guide him on where to find information on those drives.

In another text message exchange, Engelbrecht asked for the name of an agent in Georgia. Nguyen responded that he would provide the name later, but “in the meantime, you can tell them that you filed the complaint with SA Huy Nguyen and SA Kevin McKenna with San Antonio Division.”

In another exchange, Engelbrecht texted Nguyen, stating:

“I wanted to let you know that we took the nuclear option and went public (in a very limited way, but nonetheless we did it). Konnech quickly filed a civil suit against us in Houston federal court and got an ex parte [temporary restraining order].

Part of the TRO required that we name who we’d gotten the election worker data from, same person who’d provided it to you. We gave the court the name under seal. Our attorney also notified the Houston FBI office, where the case was filed.

Nguyen did not respond to Engelbrecht’s text. According to further texts provided by Engelbrecht, she reached out to “KayKay,” saying she hoped to talk, in person, if possible.

Engelbrecht added that she, Phillips, and “the researcher who originally provided us the data” are being “doxed” and that it’s “a very serious situation and we’ve been left to hang.”

Engelbrecht then noted, “Yu has already been indicted by a Grand Jury and arrested,” but they “continue to hear chatter that the FBI is working with Konnech, against us, and still trying to accuse us of crimes we did not commit.”

On April 14, 2023, cybersecurity expert Nate Cain (@cain_nate), who forensically imaged Konnech’s devices for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, stated that Konnech stored the personal data of U.S. election workers and judges on servers in China.

DC FBI elites DROPPED the investigation into Konnech for some reason. It is not clear when this occurred. This is just the latest example of the lawlessness of America’s top investigative agency.

In this instance, it appears they were working for the Chinese Communists and against the American people.

Fast forward to Wednesday — Investigative journalist Margot Cleveland at The Federalist reported that Soros-funded District Attorney George Gascon dropped the bombshell investigation against Konnech because it could help Donald Trump.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon improperly — and for political reasons — dismissed the criminal charges against the CEO of election software services company Konnech, a governmental tort complaint filed Wednesday by the lead prosecutor on the case claims. That eight-page complaint against Gascon with the county Board of Supervisors further alleges the DA retaliated against his lead prosecutor for opposing the dismissal of the charges — and reveals many more previously unknown and troubling details about the entire case… …Yu was later arrested and extradited to California, where the far-left Gascon eventually dismissed the criminal charges against Yu. L.A. County later also approved a $5 million payout to Yu to settle a civil lawsuit the Konnech CEO had filed against the government. From a legal perspective, the dismissal of the criminal charges was baffling, as the criminal complaint filed against Yu stated that during the execution of a search warrant at Konnech, the government recovered evidence that employees had “sent personal identifying information of Los Angeles County election workers to third-party software developers who assisted with the creating and fixing [of] Konnech’s internal ‘PollChief’ software.” The criminal complaint further stated that a project manager for Konnech’s contract with L.A. County “confirmed via the messaging app DingTalk that any employee for Chinese contractors working on PollChief software had ‘superadministrative’ privileges for all PollChief clients.”

The evidence shows that California DA George Gascon dropped the charges against the Konnech founder for political reasons.

But why would the FBI drop the investigation? That is much more difficult to explain.