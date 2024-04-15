SHOCKING Report: US HID Info About Covid from Public Since 2018 | Beyond the Headlines

Senator Rand Paul recently came forward with more information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its origins – and this time, US Government agencies are directly implicated. If it’s true that these agencies knew about COVID-19 since 2018, and still weren’t able to handle the outbreak properly – either we’re dealing with MALICIOUS or INCOMPETENT actors in these agencies. So which is more likely?

